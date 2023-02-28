Nashik: Nine Marathi medium schools shut down in district

The number of Marathi medium schools in the district has decreased by nine, even as the student count in these schools has increased by about 12,000.

The Zilla parishad's (ZP) education department claims that most of the schools that have been shut were either unauthorised or had fewer enrolments.

Currently, there are 4,756 Marathi-medium schools in the district, which includes the schools under ZP, municipal corporations, and private entities. This is a dip from last year's 4,765 schools in the district. Meanwhile, there were students in the Marathi-medium schools across the district in the academic year 2021-22.

This has increased to 9,52,981 during the academic year 2022-23.

Of the nine schools that closed last academic year, three were from Trimbakeshwar taluka and two each in Kalwan, Malegaon and Nashik talukas.

Maximum Marathi medium schools in Baglan taluka

The Baglan taluka has the highest number of schools in the district — 426 — while Malegaon rural has only 37 schools, which is the lowest in the Nashik district.

The entire taluka Of Malegaon, however, has 406 Marathi-medium schools, Which is the highest in the district.