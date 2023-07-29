Nashik: Over 40 detained after violence erupts during protest march against Manipur violence

The Manipur women's atrocities case has captured national attention, sparking widespread protests across the country. People from all walks of life, including ordinary citizens and celebrities, have united in demonstrations to condemn the heinous incident in Manipur. Even in Nashik's Satana taluka, residents came together to organize a march voicing their outrage against the atrocities in Manipur. Unfortunately, what started as a peaceful protest took a violent turn.

A protest march against the Manipur atrocities in Nashik's Satana turned violent. Residents of Satana blocked the Vinchur-Prakasha highway and pelted stones at vehicles. The police also resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the violent mob.

In response to the atrocities committed against tribal women in Manipur and the increasing violence faced by tribals, Dalits, Buddhists, and minorities across the nation, several tribal organizations, including Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and other parties, organised a semi-naked march at the tehsil office on Saturday. The march, which began from Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, concluded peacefully at the tehsil office, where it transformed into a gathering. Around 20,000 to 25,000 individuals participated in this demonstration, with around 40 people, including the organizers, subsequently being arrested by the police.

After the conclusion of the march, a group abruptly staged a sit-in at Patil Chowk. To disperse the crowd, the police had to use a mild lathi charge, but the situation escalated as the group became aggressive and started pelting stones at vehicles and the police. A few members of the group fled to Nashik Naka, where they continued their disruptive actions by pelting stones at passing vehicles, causing panic among the people. During this rampage, around y 25 to 30 vehicles were vandalized and damaged. In response, the police promptly initiated measures to regain control of the situation and managed to detain around 40 individuals, including the organizers, as part of their crackdown.