Nashik: Over 60 persons suffer food poisoning at religious event

More than 60 persons suffered food poisoning at a religious programme in Maharashtra's Nashik district and the condition of two of them was serious, a police official said.

These persons had mahaprasad at an Akhand Harinam Saptah organised in Thangaon Barhe village in Surgana tehsil to mark Hanuman Jayanti, he said.

They complained of vomiting, uneasiness and stomach pain and were rushed to the sub district hospital in Barhe. The condition of two of them is serious and they have been shifted to district civil hospital in Nashik. Samples of the food have been sent for analysis, he said.