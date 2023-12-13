Nashik police arrest 14th suspect in Samangaon MD drug case

The city police made another arrest on Tuesday in connection with the Samangaon MD case, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to 14. The apprehended individual, identified as Umesh Suresh Wagh and residing in Chunchale, is considered one of the primary suspects in the case filed with the Nashik Road police.

The Nashik Road police had initially discovered an individual carrying 12.5 grams of MD in the Samangaon area on September 7. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of 13 individuals and the recovery of drugs valued at Rs 11 crore. The suspects were involved in the production of the drug at a unit in Solapur, which has now been sealed by the police. All accused have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to TOI reports, Wagh, a key suspect, had been evading arrest since the case emerged. Over the past three months, he managed to elude authorities by moving through various locations, including Bangalore, Kerala, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Acting on a tip, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Dhamal received information that Wagh was hiding in Virar, leading to his eventual arrest.