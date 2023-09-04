Nashik: Police bust major adulteration operation at dairy facility in Sinnar

In a significant operation, the Rural Police have seized a substantial cache of adulterated milk supplies, including milk powder and caustic soda. This revelation came to light during a crackdown on a dairy facility in Mirgaon, Sinnar taluka, within the district.

Accordig to reports, the operation was initiated after vigilant citizens reported suspicious activities at the Mirgaon milk collection centre. Witnesses observed the mixing of a white liquid substance with milk from two cans, raising immediate concerns about the purity of the dairy products. Local police swiftly responded to this alarming discovery.

A specialized team from the Rural Police conducted a raid at the Om Sadguru milk collection centre in Mirgaon, where two dairy drivers, identified as Santosh Vitthal Hinge and Prakash Vitthal Hinge, both residents of Mirgaon, were apprehended in the act of introducing a white-coloured liquid mixture into the milk.

As per reports, the police discovered chemical substances known as 'milky mist' and caustic soda, typically used for laundry purposes. Subsequent investigations led the authorities to the residence of one of the dairy drivers, where additional supplies of caustic soda and skimmed milk powder were uncovered. A subsequent search of Pawar's warehouse revealed a shocking haul, including around 300 sacks of skimmed milk powder and seven sacks of caustic soda.