Nashik: Police foil 700 kg cattle meat smuggling, driver in custody

The Ozar police intercepted and booked the driver of a goods vehicle carrying 700 kg of cattle meat during transportation. Police received information on Friday night that the vehicle was transporting cattle meat from Malegaon to Mumbai. Police set up a trap near HAL Township Gate No. 3 on the highway. When they spotted the suspicious vehicle, they signalled the driver to stop. Consequently, the driver has been arrested for illegally transporting the cargo of cattle meat.

When asked about the contents of the vehicle, the driver replied with a shrug, raising suspicion among the police. They checked the back of the vehicle and detected a strong smell, prompting an in-depth inspection. This revealed nine blue plastic containers under a black plastic sheet, all filled with meat. The driver, Syed Masood Alam, admitted that he was transporting the meat from Amjad in Malegaon to Mumbai. Consequently, the Ozar police took both the driver and the vehicle into custody. A total of Rs 4,61,000 in cash, along with the meat and the vehicle, has been seized.