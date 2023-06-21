Nashik: Police intercept truck carrying wheat and rice for black market sale

The police team seized rice and wheat stock along with the truck at Umrane Shivar on July 14. As per the information, confiscated items are worth Rs 11,97,500. The wheat and rice stock was going to be sold in the black market.

Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Nashik Rural, Shahaji Umap, a dedicated team of law enforcement officials successfully carried out this operation. The team consisted of Police Inspector Sameer Barwakar, Police Sub-Inspector Vikrant Kachre, and other diligent police officers who actively participated in the mission.

A complaint was lodged by Jyoti Kapale, the supply inspector at the Deola tehsil office, at the Deola police station. Subsequently, the police have initiated legal proceedings by registering a case against the accused individuals, namely Vijay Deore from Umrane, Tal Deola, and the truck driver, Yogesh Bhamre from Khuntewadi, Deola.

Upon receiving information about the illegal transportation of wheat and rice intended for distribution at ration shops, the police swiftly took action. A truck bearing the registration number MH-12F C 5844 was intercepted near Umrane Shivar on National Highway No 3. The truck was found to be carrying a substantial quantity of food grains. Additionally, it was discovered that the driver did not possess the required license for transporting grains in government godowns.

During the initial investigation, it was uncovered that the wheat and rice stock had been obtained through illicit means with the intention of selling them at inflated prices in the black market. A total of 246 sacks of rice, valued at approximately Rs 3,60,000, and 30 sacks of wheat, worth around Rs 37,500, were seized by the police. Additionally, the truck used for transportation was confiscated as well.