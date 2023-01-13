Nashik: police seizes 31 weapons worth Rs 17,400

On January 10, the Pawarwadi Police apprehended a man named Parvez Alam on a bus travelling from Ajmer, Rajasthan, and seized 31 weapons, including eight swords and ten knives, near Malegaon. The seized weapons are valued at Rs 17,400. Aniket Bharti, ASP Malegaon, stated that further investigation is underway.

Maharashtra | Pawarwadi Police has arrested a man namely Parvez Alam on a bus coming from Ajmer & seized a total of 31 weapons including 8 swords & 10 knives, in Malegaon. Value of seized weapons is Rs 17,400. Further investigation is underway: Aniket Bharti, ASP Malegaon (10.01) pic.twitter.com/MaAv7LttdG — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023