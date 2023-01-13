Nashik: police seizes 31 weapons worth Rs 17,400

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 13, 2023 01:18 PM 2023-01-13T13:18:11+5:30 2023-01-13T13:22:13+5:30

On January 10, the Pawarwadi Police apprehended a man named Parvez Alam on a bus travelling from Ajmer, Rajasthan, ...

Nashik: police seizes 31 weapons worth Rs 17,400 | Nashik: police seizes 31 weapons worth Rs 17,400

Nashik: police seizes 31 weapons worth Rs 17,400

Next

On January 10, the Pawarwadi Police apprehended a man named Parvez Alam on a bus travelling from Ajmer, Rajasthan, and seized 31 weapons, including eight swords and ten knives, near Malegaon. The seized weapons are valued at Rs 17,400. Aniket Bharti, ASP Malegaon, stated that further investigation is underway.

Open in app
Tags : maharashtra Police