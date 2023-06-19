Nashik: Police set up 13 blockades to prevent cattle transportation

Ahead of the upcoming Bakri Eid festival, blockades have been implemented at 13 locations in the city area. Each checkpoint is manned by armed police forces. Bakrid, which falls on June 29, is known for the sacrificial ritual of animals. However, the state has a law prohibiting cow slaughter. To prevent the killing of cattle within the city, the police have taken action.

Blockades have been set up at 13 key locations on major roads leading to the city, to halt the transportation of livestock from outside areas. Each blockade site is staffed with two officers and six personnel. During the blockades, suspicious vehicles are being thoroughly checked. The 24-hour blockades aim to curb the movement of cattle. They will continue for a few days after Eid. Authorities in charge of respective areas have been instructed to monitor the buying and selling of cattle in the market for weeks.

“Senior officials will make surprise visits to the blockade site to conduct inspections. If instances of cattle transportation are detected, immediate legal action will be initiated. A special squad is being formed to prevent the transportation and slaughter of animals within the city,” says Aniket Bharti, Additional Superintendent of Police, Malegaon.