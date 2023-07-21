Nashik: Portion of Kavnai fort collapses after heavy rains, no casualties reported

A portion of Kavnai fort located on a hillock in Maharashtra's Nashik district collapsed amid rains on Friday and no casualty was reported in the incident, an official said.

A video of the collapse at the fort in Igatpuri taluka this afternoon has surfaced on social media. People living in vicinity of the fort have been asked to move to safer places in Kavnai village, the official said.

Circle officers and tehsildars have been directed to remain alert in their concerned talukas, district collector Gangatharan D said, while appealing to people not to panic. Located on a hill north of Kavnai village, the fort is 18 km from Igatpuri.

The fort was built by Mughals and was ceded to the Peshwas by the Nizam under the terms of the treaty after the Battle of Udgir in 1760. Meanwhile, Nashik city has received 7.33 mm rain in 24 hours ending at 5.30 pm. As per the data provided by the district authorities, Igatpuri has recorded 473.33 mm rainfall from June 1 to July 21, while Nashik district has seen 142.4 mm shower so far this season.