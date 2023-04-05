Nashik: Pregnant doctor drives ambulance to save patient's life

A youth who had consumed poison was being treated in a primary health centre (PHC) at Mhalsakhore in Niphad taluka.

However, as the youth's condition was critical, he had to be shifted to a sub-district hospital in Niphad. In the absence of an ambulance driver, the medical officer of the health centre, Dr Priyanka Pawar, drove the patient to Niphad's sub-district hospital despite being pregnant and saved the man's life.

As per details, the 22-year-old patient from Manjhargaon was brought to PHC in Mhalsakore on Wednesday morning by his relatives. Dr Priyanka. Pawar was present along with Dr Bairagi, Dr More and other employees.

The patient was given treatment but as the poison had spread in his body, he had to be rushed to the sub-district hospital at Niphad owing to the lack of facilities and further treatment methods at PHC.

However, the PHC driver was on leave. Thus, Dr Pawar, along with a health worker, identified as Sansare, drove the ambulance for around 25 kilometres to the rural hospital in Niphad. The staff, her seniors and patients have praised Dr Pawar for her decision to save the life of a critical patient despite her condition.