Nashik-Pune Highway Accident: Private Bus Fell off a Bridge at Gonde Phata, One Dead, Over 40 Injured

A private comfort bus (MH 14 CW 9072) of Mahakali Travels fell off a bridge at Gonde Phata in Sinnar Taluka on the Nashik Pune Highway. Vavi police has given preliminary information that one passenger was killed and 34 people were injured in this accident. The accident took place in the early hours of the morning when the private comfort bus of Mahakali Travels was going from Pune to Nashik.

The injured patients have been rushed to private hospital in Sinnar for treatment. After the accident, Vavi Police Station Assistant Police Inspector Sandesh Pawar, Police Sub-Inspector Devidas Lad, Nitin Kadam along with other colleagues and highway police immediately reached the spot. Also, within ten minutes after the accident, ambulances from Nandurshingote and Sinnar arrived promptly and with the help of local villagers and police, the injured were taken out and admitted to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the name of the passenger who died in the accident is Kashyap Mukeshbhai Pathak (35). According to the police, he is from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Names of injured passengers

Abdul Razzak, Sonali Shay, Malta Shay, Sundhi Soni, Ashridh Reddy, Prakash Kauti, Priyanka Alewar, Pawan Panchal, Shubham Jadhav, Bhagwan Ingle, Anil Nikmale, Mukesh Solanki, Shivaji Nalekar, Rani Kanchi, Amit Panchal, Nikhil Kandecori, Priyanshu Alwar , Mahesh Bidve, Tushar Mistry, Pawan Pavara, Radheshyam Pavara, Ritesh Bhil, Bashir Chetan Suryavanshi, Suresh Vaghela Mohammad Ali, Mehul Prajapati, Sonam Pawar, Vivek Mistry are included.