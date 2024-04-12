Nashik: Rural Library Initiative Aims to Empower Tribal Students Amid Educational Challenges

In remote regions, tribal students face significant hurdles in pursuing their education, with limited opportunities and facilities obstructing their progress despite their strong determination. A common aspiration among these students is to improve their reading skills, highlighting the urgent need for accessible libraries in rural areas.

In response to this pressing need, the 'Gaav Tithhe Vachanalay' (Village, There's a Library) initiative has been launched, thanks to the collaborative efforts of members of the Social Networking Forum (SNF). SNF President Pramod Gaikwad announced, “We are happy to share that more than 1500 students from rural areas including Dindori, Trimbakeshwar, Surgana, Peth, Igantpuri are benifited through these initiative.”

With generous contributions from various individuals, business personalities and local authorities, this initiative has established libraries in 20 villages. The introduction of reading facilities has not only bolstered the academic pursuits of school children but also provided resources for competitive exam preparation.

Narendra Impal from Peth, who works at the Government Hospital in Harsul, said, "The library has changed the way we live. Myself and 25 other friends visit the library every day, even now after getting jobs. We are currently preparing for MPSC exams. The library provides the necessary books and infrastructure for better study, which encourages us to reach our goals."

As these facilities became available, youngsters from remote regions, who had previously never experienced such opportunities, eagerly embraced the chance to expand their horizons. Over the past three years, 60 students from our SNF libraries have achieved success in various competitive exams, securing government jobs and realizing their aspirations.

A felicitation ceremony was organized in Nashik, acknowledging the achievements of these successful students. Distinguished guests graced the occasion.

The event witnessed an overwhelming turnout, highlighting the profound impact of these initiatives. Furthermore, during the program, it was announced that aid workers would extend their assistance to establish libraries in an additional eight villages, furthering their commitment to fostering education.

