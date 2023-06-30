Nashik school's peculiar decision: Declares holiday instead of providing water

Peculiar news has come to light in the Nashik district recently. Due to the unavailability of water, the school has declared a holiday for the students. Rather than arranging for a water supply, the school administration decided to declare a day off for the students. What makes this incident particularly noteworthy is that the school is situated in close proximity to a dam. As a result, attention is now being directed towards the actions that will be taken by the administration in response to this matter.

Due to the unavailability of drinking water at Deogaon Ashram School, which is located near the Vaitarna dam in Trimbakeshwar taluka, a decision has been made to grant a holiday to all students from class one to nine until further notice. As a consequence of these circumstances, the Ashram School has remained non-operational for the past eight days.

Deogaon has a government ashram school under the Tribal Development Department, exclusively providing education to girls from class one to twelve. However, due to the lack of water in the school premises, the administration has decided to give the students a holiday.

Importantly, the Ashram School has implemented a dedicated tap water supply from the Vaitarna dam. However, there is a shortage of water in the well due to the depletion of the dam's reserves. As a result, the teachers have collectively decided to take leave, acknowledging that the available water won't be sufficient for all the girls. Nonetheless, classes for 10, 11, and 12 standards are being conducted irregularly.