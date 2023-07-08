Nashik: Sharad Pawar meets supporters in Asangaon ahead of rally in Yeola

Amid the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) crisis in Maharashtra, chief Sharad Pawar meets his supporters outside a restaurant in Asangaon ahead of his rally in Yeola area of Nashik district later today.

Sharad Pawarji will embark on his state-wide tour which he had announced from Saturday. The first rally will be held at Yeola. He has said that he will meet people and rebuild everything. People stand behind this warrior and you will all see the grand reception he is going to receive, said NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.