Nashik: Six shops gutted after fire breaks out at fruit market

At least six shops were gutted when a fire erupted at a fruit market in Maharashtra's Nashik city, an official said. According to fire brigade sources, the blaze broke out in the shops at a fruit market in Panchavati area on Aurangabad Road around 7.20 am.

Smoke started emanating from the shops and packing materials caught fire, he said. At least six fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire-fighting operations lasted for four hours, the official said.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, materials worth lakhs was destroyed in the fire, the cause for which is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Earlier in day, A portion of a community hall in Maharashtra's Thane district was damaged after a fire broke out in a garbage pile near it, a civic official said. No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 5.50 am in the garbage near the Meenatai Thackeray Hall in Bhiwandi town, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.