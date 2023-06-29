Nashik: Sub-Divisional Officer nabbed taking Rs 40 lakh bribe

A Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) has been nabbed while allegedly accepting Rs 40 lakh as a bribe from a businessman in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials said

The accused, Dr Nilesh Apar (37), is a Class I government employee and was serving as the Dindori Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO). According to the officials, Apar had issued a notice to the complainant for not taking non-agriculture (NA) permission while undertaking construction in his company at Dindori.

The SDO had also told the complainant to stop production at the plant, they said. Apar allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh as bribe for not taking action against the company and restarting production. However, after negotiations, he agreed to accept Rs 40 lakh, said the officials.