Nashik-Surat Traffic Update: Vehicles Stranded as Saputara Road Caves In Amid Heavy Rains (Watch Video)

Heavy vehicular traffic was reported as several vehicles were stranded on Saputara Road in Gujarat after a road connecting to Nashik district in Maharashtra caved in due to heavy rainfall. According to an FJP report, the road near Baj village on the Nashik-Saputara-Surat highway was washed away.

Rivers, including the Ambika River in Dang district, have reached full capacity and are now overflowing above the danger mark due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. The road connecting Nashik-Saputara to Waghai has also been washed away near Baj village after flooding, leaving behind a large crater.

Currently, only one-way traffic is being allowed on Saputara Road due to the damage, and repair work has been initiated by the administration. Dang district has witnessed heavy rainfall since late Monday, leading to waterlogging and road damage in several areas and disrupting the daily lives of residents.

Key routes, such as Waghai-Saputara and the roads connecting to the district headquarters in Ahwa, were also blocked by landslides and uprooted trees. According to The Times of India, 117 mm of rainfall was recorded in Dang-Ahwa taluka by 6 am on Tuesday, while Suit taluka received 60 mm and Valsad district 57 mm.

Tourist spots, including the Gira waterfalls, turned dangerous due to the heavy water flow, and visitors were warned to maintain a safe distance. Rising water levels in rivers have also prompted alerts in neighbouring Navsari and Valsad districts.