Nashik: Tourist swept away in Trimbak's Dugarwadi waterfall, search operation underway

The state is presently experiencing heavy rainfall, enticing citizens towards rain tourism. The Dugarwadi waterfall in Trimbakeshwar, Nashik district, has become a popular attraction with a significant influx of people gathering to witness its beauty. However, on Sunday, a young tourist visiting the waterfall was swept away by the force of the water. Since this morning, the police, local residents, and forest department personnel have been conducting a search operation to locate the missing tourist.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Amit Sharma. Amit had visited the Dugarwadi Waterfall in the Kachurli area at approximately 4 pm yesterday. Tragically, he was swept away by a sudden surge in the water level. Amit was nearing the waterfall when the water unexpectedly rose, engulfing him. Upon receiving information about the incident, local residents, police, and forest department personnel swiftly arrived at the scene. Despite the challenging weather conditions caused by the ongoing rains, a search operation was initiated immediately. However, due to adverse conditions, the search operation was temporarily halted at 7:30 pm last night. Nevertheless, efforts have resumed this morning with a renewed search operation.

The region, including Trimbakeshwar, continues to experience heavy rainfall, which has brought about a flourishing natural landscape. The streams and rivers in the area have swelled, and the waterfalls are cascading beautifully. The Dugarwadi waterfall at Trimbakeshwar attracts a significant number of visitors, and Sunday was no exception. Unfortunately, an accident occurred when an individual slipped and fell. To ensure safety, the police have provided guidelines for tourists visiting the area. Regrettably, some individuals are disregarding these guidelines, putting their lives at risk.