Nashik Tragedy: Girl Commits Suicide After Three Men Coerce Her Into Relationship With One

A minor girl committed suicide after three men forced her to get into a relationship with one of them in Nashik. Police officials said the girl was harassed by three young men who tried to coerce her into accepting one of them as her partner. The victim’s father lodged an official complaint at Ambad Police Station, leading to a case being registered against the accused for abetment to suicide. Authorities confirmed that the matter is being taken seriously, and further investigations are underway to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

As per the official complaint, the accused assessed the social media accounts of that girl using her ID and password. They uploaded an edited image showing that one of them has a hand around her neck and falsely captioned it to portray him as her boyfriend. They allegedly tried to post on social media that the girl is soft-launching her boyfriend on the internet. This defamatory post quickly circulated among her peers, resulting in humiliation at college. Following the incident, one of the accused, identified as Ganesh Bhangre, allegedly called the girl, abused her, and continued to harass her over the phone. Overcome with distress, she reportedly ended her life on the night of August 12 by hanging herself in her bedroom.

Police identified the accused as Ganesh Bhangre, Akshay Varthe, and Atishkumar Vaidya. As per the complaint, the trio even confronted the girl on her college premises, attempting to force her into a relationship with Bhangre. Following the father’s formal complaint, police arrested two suspects, while the third remains on the run. A search operation has been launched to apprehend him. The incident has sparked outrage across Nashik, drawing attention to the growing menace of cyber harassment and coercion faced by young women. Citizens and activists have demanded strict action against the culprits.