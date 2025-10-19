Nashik Train Accident: Two Dead, One Critically Injured After Falling from Karmabhoomi Express

A tragic accident occurred near Nashik Road railway station late Saturday night when three youths fell from the Karmabhoomi Express train traveling from Mumbai to Raxaul, Bihar. The incident resulted in the death of two individuals on the spot, while the third sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the district government hospital. Authorities have yet to confirm the identities of the victims. Police officials have launched an investigation into the case to determine how the youths fell from the moving train and to establish the sequence of events that led to the fatal accident.

