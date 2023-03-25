Nashik: Uddhav Thackeray's Urdu posters in Malegaon spark controversy amid political debate on Hindutva

Following a split in Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray embarked on a tour of Maharashtra, holding meetings in constituencies of several rebel MLAs, including a recent one in Khed. During this meeting, he made remarks targeting both the BJP and the Shinde faction. Now, the banners being erected in Malegaon have become a topic of discussion.

After his meeting in Khed, Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to hold a meeting in Malegaon, where posters in Urdu language featuring pictures such as Prabodhankar Thackeray, Balasaheb Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The poster is gaining attention due to the use of the Urdu language, as well as the presence of a saffron flag and some words written in saffron colour.

Currently, there is a political debate on the topic of Hindutva, and Raj Thackeray of the MNS raised various issues during the Gudipadwa rally. As a result, posters in the Urdu language have been put up in many places in Malegaon, urging the Muslim community to attend Uddhav Thackeray's meeting in large numbers.

The poster in Urdu has faced criticism from BJP and Shinde group leaders. Sheetal Mhatre from the Shinde group tweeted, questioning the Thackeray group's Hindutva ideology and asking if they were even born in Maharashtra, the same soil where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj built Hindavi Swarajya.