Nashik: Unidentified individuals vandalize vehicles in city, sparking fear amidst koyata gang activities

In a shocking incident that has left residents in fear, unidentified persons vandalized numerous vehicles at Trimurti Chowk and Hedgewar Chowk in Nashik city on Tuesday midnight. The acts of destruction involved the use of sharp weapons and iron rods, targeting both expensive cars and two-wheelers. The local police have registered a case in response to the incidents and have already apprehended a suspect.

The disturbance occurred between 2 am and 3 am, as the unidentified individuals wreaked havoc on the vehicles parked in the vicinity. The attackers forcibly entered the area armed with sickles and iron rods, damaging hundreds of cars and approximately 15 to 20 two-wheelers. The commotion prompted many residents to investigate the source of the noise, but they were met with threats from the perpetrators, who then fled the scene after completing their spree of destruction.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Nashik city police swiftly arrived at the location and initiated an investigation. A case has been registered against the unidentified individuals, and law enforcement officers are currently analyzing CCTV footage from various parts of the city. In a positive development, the police have successfully apprehended one suspect thus far. Authorities assured the public that further arrests will be made promptly as the investigation progresses.

These recent incidents of violence have created a sense of fear among Nashik residents, particularly due to the reported activities of the notorious Koyata gang in the area. Following similar attacks on civilians in Pune, this disturbing event only amplifies concerns regarding the gang's presence and criminal activities in Nashik.