Nashik: Unidentified miscreants burn and vandalise vehicles, leaving residents fearful

In the Vihitgaon area near Nashik Road, unidentified individuals set fire to and damaged vehicles parked in building parking lots during the late hours. They used inflammable material to ignite the bikes. In another building, vehicles were also subjected to vandalism, resulting in significant damage. The incident has caused fear and distress among city residents.

A few days ago, vehicles in the CIDCO area were subjected to vandalism by drunken miscreants. Now, a similar incident has been reported in Vihitgaon at the parking lot of the Ramakrishna Hari Pride building. According to the reports, two suspects arrived at the parking lot at 2 a.m. carrying a sickle and used inflammable material to set two-wheelers on fire. Subsequently, they attacked the vehicles parked along the road with the sickle, causing panic among the residents. Locals reported significant damage to several vehicles in the area. In response to the incident, senior police officers and a team promptly arrived at the location in the morning after being informed about the incident.

The city has a history of previous incidents involving vehicle burning and vandalism, some of which have revealed the involvement of criminal gangs. In certain cases, criminals have gone to extreme lengths, setting vehicles on fire as a means of asserting their dominance and sending a message to the police.