Nashik: Unseasonal rains devastate vegetable crops, farmers feed them to animals

Following the impact of unseasonal rains on grapes and onions, vegetables have also been adversely affected. Farmers are now faced with the task of harvesting their crops prematurely and offering them to the animals due to the damage caused to the flower crop by the relentless rainfall.

The consequences of the unseasonal rain are gradually becoming evident, and the vegetable crops have also suffered its impact. In Nagde village of Yeola taluka, a farmer had cultivated cauliflower, but the rainfall caused significant damage to the flower crop, making it challenging to recover the production costs.

With no buyers for the flowers, the farmer decided to salvage the situation by feeding the standing flower crop to the animals. The farmer chose to sacrifice the flower crop to provide sustenance to the livestock, hoping for the blessings of prosperity.