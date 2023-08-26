Nashik: Vehicle vandalism sparks panic in city, three suspects held

The surge in the city's crime rate has raised concerns, as 10 to 12 two-wheelers were vandalized on Friday night at key spots like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Sudden Chowk, and the Saibaba Temple in old Cidco. Miscreants left a trail of damage, sparking panic among residents. Police swiftly nabbed three suspects linked to the incident.

Around 10 p.m., a group of miscreants targeted 10 to 12 two-wheelers and four-wheelers, causing extensive damage near Saibaba Temple complex, Sri Krishna Temple complex, and Ram Mandir area. The string of bike vandalism has left locals anxious. Police have intensified patrolling efforts to restore calm.