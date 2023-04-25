Nashik: Water scarcity hits 47,000 villagers in district's rural areas

With the arrival of summer, rural areas in the district are experiencing a shortage of drinking water. To address this issue, 21 tankers are currently supplying water to approximately 47,000 villages across five talukas. However, there is a likelihood of an additional increase in demand during the upcoming month of May.

For the past couple of years, rural areas have experienced a scarcity of drinking water, starting in March. This year, however, there has been an abundance of rainfall in these regions, resulting in wells, rivers, and streams receiving ample water supply. Despite this, the onset of increased sun heat after the second week of March has led to yet another shortage of drinking water.

Due to the depletion of water in the dam, farmers are relying on the last release from the reservoir. Unfortunately, as drinking water sources continue to dry up, the only viable solution is to provide water through tankers. As a result, approximately 47,000 villagers residing in the frequently drought-stricken talukas of Baghlan, Chandwad, Deola, Malegaon, and Yeola are currently experiencing a shortage of water.