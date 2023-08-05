Nashik: Young aspirant dies of heart attack while training for police recruitment

In Nashik's Sinnar taluka, a young individual lost his life while preparing for police recruitment. During an early morning run with friends on Friday (August 4, 2023), he experienced a heart attack. The tragic event has left the community in a state of shock.

Bharat Popat Jadhav reportedly passed away due to a cardiac arrest. While practising for police recruitment early on Friday, Bharat and his friends were met with an unfortunate turn. Experiencing chest discomfort during his run, Bharat collapsed. Swiftly, his friends took him to a private hospital in Sinnar and then transferred him to a government facility. Despite efforts, doctors pronounced him deceased. The incident sent shockwaves across the locality, evoking sorrow for the young individual who aspired to join the police force and practised diligently every day.