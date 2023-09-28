Nashik: Young man vanishes in river during Ganesh idol immersion

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old man entered the waters of a river in Pachore Vani village, located in Maharashtra's Nashik district, during the immersion of a Lord Ganesh idol on Wednesday afternoon. Officials reported the incident on Thursday, identifying the individual as Raj Umesh Wagh. According to officials cited by PTI, it is believed that Wagh misjudged the water's depth and slipped into the river.

The search operation for Wagh has been hindered by strong currents in the river, exacerbated by heavy rains in the area. As of now, he has not been located, and authorities continue their efforts to find him.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the fervour of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival reached its pinnacle as various Ganesh mandals commenced processions to immerse the idols of the deity. This marks the conclusion of the 10-day festival, with enthusiastic crowds gathering at multiple locations across the city to witness the idols of Lord Ganesh, beautifully adorned in various forms and sizes, being taken out of pandals for their final journey.

The processions were accompanied by music, dance, and heartfelt prayers, creating a vibrant and emotional atmosphere. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which commenced on September 19, is scheduled to culminate on 'Anant Chaturdashi' with the immersion of idols in the Arabian Sea and other water bodies in Mumbai, marking the symbolic return of Lord Ganesh to his heavenly abode.