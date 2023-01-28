Nashik's BJP leader Advay Hiray joins Uddhav Thackeray faction

Nashik Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Advay Hiray joined Shiv Sena on Friday. This move will be a challenge to the leadership of Nashik guardian minister Dada Bhuse.

Uddhav Thackeray welcomed Advay, saying it's because the stones were removed that we found Hiray (diamond). The lack of action on farmer's issues was among the reasons for his exit, he said, adding an exodus would begin towards the Shiv Sena (UBT). Soon another 49 people will leave the party.

Because of the traitors joining them, the BJP now doesn’t need people who are loyal to the party. As such, I decided to quit and join the Shiv Sena, Hiray told mediapersons after he joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) at Matoshree, the residence of the Thackerays, in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Advay is the great-grandson of the late Bhausaheb Hiray, who was a prominent Congress leader from North Maharashtra and a minister in successive cabinets.

Other members of the family, Pushpatai Hiray and Prashant Hiray, were also elected representatives and ministers in various governments. Malegaon was once the stronghold of the Hiray family before it was captured by Shiv Sena leaders like Dada Bhuse, who is now a minister in the BSS-BJP government.