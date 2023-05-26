'Nautapa' begins with moderate heat in Vidarbha, temperatures below expectations

The 'Nautapa' period, known for its scorching heat lasting nine days, commenced in Vidarbha with a relatively moderate beginning. In most districts, the maximum temperatures ranged from 39.2 to 42.5 degrees Celsius, except for Chandrapur, which recorded the highest temperature at 43.2 degrees Celsius.

A few days ago, temperatures soared across all districts, reaching 45.5 degrees Celsius in Akola, 44.9 degrees Celsius in Wardha, and 44.3 degrees Celsius in Nagpur on May 14. Traditionally, during the 'Nautapa' period, such high temperatures are expected to persist or even increase further. However, this year, at least on the opening day, the intense heat was surprisingly absent. There is a possibility that the remaining eight days of 'Nautapa' may still bring scorching temperatures, but experts believe it is unlikely. Instead, temperatures are expected to remain within a certain range over the next few days.

Nagpur reached a peak temperature of 42.0 degrees Celsius, while other places in the region also experienced significant heat. Akola recorded 42.0 degrees Celsius, Amravati registered 41.6 degrees Celsius, Buldhana observed 39.2 degrees Celsius, Brahmapuri measured 41.4 degrees Celsius, Gadchiroli saw 40.2 degrees Celsius, Gondia reached 41.2 degrees Celsius, Wardha peaked at 42.5 degrees Celsius, Washim recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius, and Yavatmal reported 39.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the region ranged from 20.2 degrees Celsius to 30.0 degrees Celsius, accompanied by varying levels of relative humidity. In the morning, the relative humidity stood at around 53%, gradually decreasing to 21% in the evening.