Navi Mumbai: 13-year-old dies after falling from jumping machine kept on terrace

An unfortunate incident has come to light where a small child died after falling from the seventh floor. The accident happened while playing on a jumping machine on the terrace of the building. A 13-year-old boy died after falling from the seventh floor of a building. The incident took place in Vashi Sector 17 (Vashi Navi Mumbai) in Navi Mumbai. Ishaan Gupta is the name of the boy who died in the accident. The incident took place around 8 pm on Monday. The incident has caused a stir in the area. However, many questions are being raised as to why the jumping machine was placed on the terrace of a tall building and why there was no adult to operate it.

What exactly happened?

A 13-year-old boy has died after falling from the seventh floor of a building. The accident happened while playing on a jumping machine on the terrace of the building. Ishaan Gupta was living in Maharani Society, Sector 17, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. He was also studying in class IX.

Ishaan had gone to play on the terrace of his building on Monday night. There were also two men of the building who were walking on the terrace at the time. Ishaan was playing alone on the jumping machine on the terrace.

This time Ishaan jumped from the jumping machine, but as he could not control his own balance, he fell down from the terrace and was seriously injured. Ishaan was rushed to MGM Hospital in critical condition. However, the doctors there declared him dead. Sudden death has been reported in this case. The matter is under further investigation.

Many questions are being raised as to why the jumping machine was placed on the terrace of a tall building, why there was no adult person to operate it, who was negligent.