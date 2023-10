Navi Mumbai: 26-year-old man held for attacking biting cop during brawl

On Monday, an official reported the arrest of a 26-year-old man who is accused of attacking a policeman and biting him during a brawl. The incident took place behind a mall in the Vashi area of Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

The police on Sunday arrested Kapil Jogendrasingh Rana under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, sub-inspector Nilesh Borse of the Vashi Police station said.

The police constable received a call about a public brawl behind a mall in the area around 11.40 pm on Saturday, and on reaching the spot, he tried pacifying the persons involved but was attacked and bitten by the accused, he said. The constable sustained injuries to his face and fingers and was administered first aid, the official said.