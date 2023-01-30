Navi Mumbai: 38-year-old police officer commits suicide

On Sunday, a 38-year-old Navi Mumbai Police officer committed suicide at his residence in Chunabhatti.

Prakash Kashiram Thetle, an assistant police inspector (API), was posted to the Kopar Khairane police station. Geeta, his wife, called the police after finding herself locked in her bedroom when she woke up in the morning.

When the police arrived, they broke open the main door and the bedroom door and found Mr Thetle hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope. He was rushed to Sion Hospital, but he was declared dead before arrival.

Ms Geeta said to the police that they didn't have any children. She stated that he had a drinking problem, was depressed and was very irregular at work. She also mentioned that he constantly spoke about committing suicide, but she didn't think he would actually take the step.

The police found a suicide note in the room where Mr Thetle's body was found. In the letter, he expressed his gratitude towards his work colleagues and said no one is responsible for his death. Ms Geeta said that she suspects no foul play. An accidental death report has been registered in the case.