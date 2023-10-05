Navi Mumbai: 44-year-old housewife loses Rs 23 lakh to task fraud

An official reported on Thursday that a 44-year-old Navi Mumbai housewife had been conned out of roughly Rs 23 lakh through a task fraud.

In her complaint to the Panvel police on Wednesday, the woman said she lost the money between September 17 and October 4.

The woman claimed that she first came across an offer using the Telegram app, which promised to pay her nicely in exchange for completing a few easy online chores.

The official claimed that the scam artists initially paid her to win her trust before convincing her to spend more than Rs 23 lakh by promising lucrative rewards. However, the official said that neither refunds nor the initial sum were given to the woman.

Panvel police on Wednesday registered a case under the Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and the IT Act. The police have given the names of the accused as Aditya Mukherjee, Akhilesh Gouda, M Manju Bimla and one KIVI_Customer Support. No arrests have been made yet, the official added.