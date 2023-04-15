Navi Mumbai: African national held with drugs worth Rs 10 lakh
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 15, 2023 01:21 PM2023-04-15T13:21:16+5:302023-04-15T13:22:02+5:30
An African national was arrested for alleged possession of narcotics worth Rs 10 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said. The anti-narcotics cell of the Navi Mumbai police spotted the accused moving in a suspicious manner in Ulve on Thursday, an official said.
The accused was found in possession of 100 gm of the banned drug methaqualone, worth Rs 10 lakh, he said. The 36-year-old man residing in Ulve, hailed from Guinea-Bissau in West Africa, and did not possess a valid passport and visa for stay in India, the official said.
An offence under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Passport Act and Foreign Nationals Act has been registered against the accused, he added.