Navi Mumbai airport to be operational next year: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Navi Mumbai airport will become operational next year. Planes will take off from the airport in August next year, Fadnavis informed the legislative assembly, while responding to a discussion on a calling attention notice by Ashok Chavan of Congress and others on the prevailing condition of airports in the state.

Work at Nanded and Latur airport has come to a halt due to non-payment of dues by the assigned company, he said. Navi Mumbai airport will start functioning next year. Nanded, Latur airport works have come to a standstill. The company that was given the work hasn't paid the dues. Advocate General's opinion will be taken and we will expedite this work, Fadnavis tweeted later.

An authority will be formed for proper airport management, and decision will be taken within 3 months, he said. We are constructing a Rs 650 crore terminal building at Shirdi airport, Fadnavis said. The government is planning to set up a dedicated authority for efficient airport management, he said. A decision on this matter is expected within the next three months, he added.

These steps are aimed at enhancing air connectivity and infrastructure in Maharashtra, contributing to the state's overall growth and development, he said.