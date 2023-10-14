Navi Mumbai: Case against eight persons for not providing information about tenants to police

The police in Navi Mumbai have initiated legal action against eight individuals for failing to comply with the legal requirement of informing the authorities when leasing out their flats or houses to tenants. A first information report (FIR) was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against the eight persons, who gave their houses in Ulwe on rent, the official of NRI police station in Belapur said.

These cases of house owners not furnishing information about tenants to the police were detected on October 6 during a special operation, he said.

The offenders were identified as Pushpa Rathod, Kiran Rathod, Choutubai Koli, Balu Gajge, Ashok Jankar, Ashish Dheer, Aparna Jondali and Sameer Dawood Khan Deshmukh, the official said.