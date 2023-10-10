Navi Mumbai: Contractual employee of power company loses both hands after accident in June, 3 booked

Three months after a contractual employee of a state-run electricity distribution company met with an accident and lost both his hands, the Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against three persons, an official said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old victim, who resides in the Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district, had been undergoing medical treatment since the accident. However, upon his recovery, he filed a police complaint, leading to the case being registered on Monday, according to an official from the Turbhe police station. The incident occurred on June 28 when the victim was assigned the responsibility of repairing a fault on an electric pole in Pawane village, as stated in his complaint.

The line man allegedly switched off the wrong power supply breaker, the police said. When the victim climbed up the pole and touched the wire, there was an explosion. The victim fell down, suffering fractures on his hands and legs and severe injuries on the back of his head, the official said.

Later, during treatment, both his hands were amputated, the police said quoting the complaint. The complaint blamed the line man, a section engineer and the company (which was given the contract for work) as it had not provided personal protective equipment to the victim for the work, the police said.