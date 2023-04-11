Navi Mumbai: Corporator's husband receives extortion call

Unidentified persons allegedly made extortion call to the husband of a corporator in Navi Mumbai and demanded Rs 75 lakh from him, police said.

A case under section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Khandeshwar police station, an official said.

According to the police, the victim, who is the husband of a corporator, received a call from an unidentified number and the caller identified himself as a member of a notorious gang and demanded Rs 75 lakh from him as protection money.

The victim disconnected the call, but received a text message the next day threatening him of dire consequences if he did not pay up, the official said, adding that the matter is under probe.