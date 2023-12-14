Navi Mumbai crime branch bust MD drug manufacturing racket

The Anti Narcotic unit of Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested six persons and busted a gang who were involved in illicit manufacturing of Mephedrone or Methaqualone (MD) synthetic drug in a defunct paint manufacturing unit in Khalapur and at farmhouse in Khopoli in Raigad district. Police also seized chemicals and powder worth Rs 45 lakh from Khalapur plant. The gang had been actively involved in MD production for the past two to three months, prompting suspicions that they may have already distributed the drugs manufactured at Khalapur and Khopoli. All arrested suspects had a history of involvement in drug distribution within the MMR region, having rented the closed premises approximately six months prior at a cost of Rs 65,000.

Acting on a tip-off that an individual was coming to sell MD drugs in Panvel, the Anti-Narcotic Cell, on December 3, 2023, caught a suspect near Shirdhong village along the Mumbai-Goa highway. Subsequently, 61.09 grams of MD drugs, valued at Rs 6,10,900, were seized, leading to the registration of a case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Panvel City police station. Further investigations unveiled a trail leading to the drug manufacturing operation in Raigad district. Amit Kale, DCP (Crime), stated that a team swiftly raided the defunct plant in Khalapur and a farmhouse in Khopoli on the same day.

"We seized 330 liters of chemicals and 25 kg of powder worth Rs 45 lakh from the Khalapur plant, and 5.396 kg of MD drugs valued at Rs 5.39 lakh from the farmhouse in Khopoli," Kale reported, emphasizing the likelihood that these locations were used for drug distribution. Notably, each of the six arrested individuals had specific roles within the illicit operation. One had leased the closed factory, another supplied raw materials, while others were responsible for transporting drugs to the market and distributing them. One member acted as a vendor of raw materials. Kale said that the police are investigating who others were involved as drugs are distributed and sold through a racket. However, he said that parents need to be vigilant and check any behavioural change in their children. MD drugs are prohibited in India, and their manufacture, possession, and transportation constitute offenses under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The drug's popularity among the youth