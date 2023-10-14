Navi Mumbai: Duo booked for chaos at Seventh Sky lounge after being denied liquor service at 4 am

In a disturbing incident that unfolded at the Seventh Sky Lounge located in Palm Beach Galleria, Vashi, the APMC police have filed a case against two individuals for causing havoc and attempting extortion after being denied liquor service around 4 am on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rahul Shailendra Angre and Suraj Nanasaheb Dhonde, both residents of Airoli, allegedly created a commotion, damaged the restaurant's property, and even brandished a pistol in an attempt to extort money. The incident transpired between 4 am and 6:15 am on Saturday.

The complainant, Lalji Bhanushali, a senior member of the hotel management, had been celebrating a partner's birthday at the establishment. After the hotel's regular closing time at 1:30 am, the celebration continued with friends gathering at the premises.

Around 4 am, Angre, an acquaintance of Bhanushali, entered the hotel, which was still open, and demanded liquor. When the hotel staff declined the request, explaining that the establishment was closed, Angre and Dhonde reportedly became aggressive, using abusive language and creating a disturbance.

Despite the hotel's management attempting to reason with Angre, he proceeded to vandalize the premises and brandished a pistol. Angre allegedly claimed to be a significant figure in Airoli and demanded extortion money, asserting that every hotel in the area paid such fees.

Subsequently, the hotel management reported the incident to the APMC police, leading to the registration of a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including extortion, vandalism, and possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.