Navi Mumbai: FIR against cash management firm employee for misappropriating funds worth Rs 3 lakh

On Tuesday, an official from the Kharghar police station reported that an FIR has been filed by the Navi Mumbai police against a 30-year-old employee of a cash management company. The allegations involve the misappropriation of funds exceeding Rs 3 lakh. The accused individual was assigned responsibilities that included replenishing cash in bank ATMs, maintaining records, and addressing technical issues with the cash dispensing machines.

Between September 22 and October 4 last year, the accused allegedly tampered with a cassette of an ATM of a bank branch in Kharghar area and misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 3,05,700, he said. During the inspection and reconciliation of funds, the fraud came to light and a bank employee filed a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), the official said.