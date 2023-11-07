Navi Mumbai: FIR against cash management firm employee for misappropriating funds worth Rs 3 lakh
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 7, 2023 12:42 PM2023-11-07T12:42:19+5:302023-11-07T12:42:39+5:30
On Tuesday, an official from the Kharghar police station reported that an FIR has been filed by the Navi ...
On Tuesday, an official from the Kharghar police station reported that an FIR has been filed by the Navi Mumbai police against a 30-year-old employee of a cash management company. The allegations involve the misappropriation of funds exceeding Rs 3 lakh. The accused individual was assigned responsibilities that included replenishing cash in bank ATMs, maintaining records, and addressing technical issues with the cash dispensing machines.
Between September 22 and October 4 last year, the accused allegedly tampered with a cassette of an ATM of a bank branch in Kharghar area and misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 3,05,700, he said. During the inspection and reconciliation of funds, the fraud came to light and a bank employee filed a police complaint.
Based on the complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), the official said.Open in app