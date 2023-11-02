Navi Mumbai: FIR against man for threatening online female friend

A case has been filed by the Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra against a 25-year-old man for purportedly sexually assaulting and intimidating a woman he had connected with through a mobile chat application. Accused Navnath Kade from Beed district first gained the 23-year-old woman’s confidence by chatting with her before proposing to meet her.

Kade allegedly took the woman, who lives in Panvel, to Nashik and his home in Beed where he raped her. The woman claimed that Kade then forcibly married her, beat her up and later made their intimate photos viral on Instagram. The alleged crimes were committed between June and August of this year, the official said.

The Navi Mumbai police initiated a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape) and 504 (criminal intimidation). As the reported incident occurred in Beed, the case has been subsequently transferred to the Peth police station in Beed.