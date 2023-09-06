Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out on NMMT bus carrying over 50 Passengers, no injuries reported

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) passenger bus caught fire near Gharkul Residential Complex in Kharghar Sector 15 of Navi Mumbai. More than 15 passengers were on board the bus when it suddenly caught fire, leading to chaos in the area. Importantly, no fatalities were reported in the incident, but panic gripped the area for an extended period. A video of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of Kharghar Railway Station, has gone viral on social media.

As soon as the bus caught fire, passengers were swiftly and efficiently evacuated. Local residents promptly notified the fire brigade about the incident, leading to the rapid dispatch of fire tenders to the scene. They successfully brought the bus fire under control, but unfortunately, the bus was already consumed by the flames.

Kharghar fire officer Pravin Bodke informed the media that the fire erupted when the NMMT bus came to a halt at a bus stop near Gharkul residential complex. Passengers were in the process of disembarking when the incident occurred. It is suspected that a short circuit in the electrical wiring within the bus engine's bonnet may have triggered the fire. Upon noticing the fire, the bus conductor promptly alerted the passengers, and all individuals, including the driver, quickly exited the bus.

According to reports, the bus conductor attempted to extinguish the fire using the onboard fire extinguisher. However, he was unable to contain the rapidly escalating flames. By the time the fire brigade personnel arrived at the scene, the fire had already spread extensively, ultimately engulfing the entire bus. The bus has been completely destroyed.