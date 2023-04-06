Navi Mumbai: Four held from UP and MP for house-breaking theft of Rs 99 lakh

Four persons were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for their alleged involvement in a series of house-breaking thefts in Maharashtra's Thane district, including a robbery of Rs 99.95 lakh in a home in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, a police official said.

Cash, diamonds and gold were stolen from the house in Vashi's Sector 6 recently after which teams were formed to crack the case, Zone I Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare told reporters.

Two of the accused were held from UP and two from MP in the Vashi HBT case. We have recovered Rs 22.65 lakh from them, including Rs 8 lakh in US dollars. We have also detected eight cases in Vashi police station limits in which these four were involved, he said.

The gang has cases in CBD, Uran, Khandeshwar, Thane, Mumbai, Ulhasnagar as well as in Gujarat and Rajasthan, the DCP informed.