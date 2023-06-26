Navi Mumbai: Four unidentified persons booked for assaulting social activist

Four unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting a social activist in Panvel in Navi Mumbai, a police official said.

Amar Mhatre told police he and some other persons were attacked with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons in Ulwe on June 24, the NRI Sagri police station official said. The four persons have been charged with attempt to murder. No arrest has been made so far, the official said.

Earlier, The Pune police have initiated an investigation into a distressing case where a 23-year-old woman was reportedly subjected to repeated physical assaults in both 2020 and 2021 by her ex-husband and five of his acquaintances. Additionally, the accused individuals not only assaulted her but also resorted to blackmail by leveraging videos of criminal activities.