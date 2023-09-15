Navi Mumbai: Hotelier booked for abusing man with casteist remarks



In Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, the police have filed a case against a 60-year-old hotelier for using caste-based derogatory language towards an individual, as stated by an official on Friday. According to the official from NRI Sagri police station, accused Sudhakar N Hegde of Koparkhairane had in 2016 borrowed Rs 25 lakh from the complainant for his hotel business assuring a 10 per cent interest every month.

However, Hegde stopped making any payment after some time, the complainant said. Later, Hegde abused the complainant publicly with casteist remarks and financially boycotted him, said the official citing the first information report (FIR).

The police on Wednesday registered a case against Hegde under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official added.