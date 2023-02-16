Navi Mumbai housing society guard kills woman after her constant marriage demand

A 40-year-old security guard with a housing complex in Navi Mumbai allegedly killed a married woman, with whom he was in a relationship, and dumped the body in bushes, police said on Thursday. The accused, Rajkumar Baburam Pal, was arrested on Tuesday, they said, adding he wanted to get rid of the woman following her constant demand that he marry her.

On February 12, the body of an unidentified woman, in the age group of 35 to 40 years, was found in bushes near a housing society in Koparkhairne area of Navi Mumbai town in Thane district, senior police inspector Vishwanath Kolekar said. The woman had been strangulated to death with the 'odhni' (a long piece of cloth worn around neck) and the body dumped in bushes to destroy evidence, he said.The Koparkhairne police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence) against unidentified person. Later, the Navi Mumbai police sent a message about finding the body to all police stations in Maharashtra and came to know that a case of a missing woman was registered at Trombay police station in neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.