Navi Mumbai: Labourer held for child abduction and inappropriate touching



A man was detained in Navi Mumbai on suspicion of kidnapping a three-year-old child, disrobing and touching her inappropriately, a police official said.

The youngster was taken from her home on Wednesday night by Pintu Rajbhar, a 37-year-old labourer, who then brought her to a remote area close to a lake, stripped her, and sexually touched her, according to Assistant Inspector Ajauy Chauhan of the Kalamboli police station.

Rajbhar was arrested after the child narrated the ordeal to her parents who approached police, Chauhan said. He has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with the intention of disrobing her) as well as provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.